Punch Bowl Social to reopen South Broadway location

While its Stapleton location is permanently closed, there is new life for Punch Bowl Social's original Denver location.

DENVER — Restaurant and bar hangout Punch Bowl Social announced Monday plans to reopen its location in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood.

Punch Bowl Social said it will reopen its 24,000-square-foot South Broadway location on Wednesday, May 12.

Punch Bowl Social's restaurants on South Broadway and Stapleton were among the chain's 20 locations nationwide that were forced to close in March 2020.

The Stapleton Punch Bowl Social that opened in November 2017 will not reopen, according to the Denver Business Journal.

The Denver-based owners of Punch Bowl Social filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December 2020. In a filing made with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, Punch Bowl Social reported estimated liabilities of between $10 million and $50 million to between 200 and 999 creditors — the same range it listed for its estimated assets.

Punch Bowl laid off or furloughed some 2,300 workers in 2020.

The restaurant is now hiring for several positions ahead of its May reopening. Interested applicants can apply at punchbowlsocial.com.

> Above video: Restaurants prepare for loosening COVID restrictions.

"Guests will be welcomed back to dine, drink and enjoy available activities including bowling, cornhole, skeeball, shuffleboard and more," said a statement from the Denver restaurant.

"Punch Bowl Social is gearing up for sunshine and springtime with new seasonal cocktails, including Catalina Sangria, Topolma (Topo Chico paloma) and more, as well as some new menu items."

According to Punch Bowl Social's website, guests will be required to wear face masks when not seated at a table. Physical distancing and touchless pay systems will also be in effect.

