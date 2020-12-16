New owners of Denver’s beloved Tattered Cover bookstores talk the next 50 years

Spearman and Back have strong ties to the Denver community, graduating from East and George Washington high schools respectively.

DENVER — Last week, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Denver’s famous Tattered Cover bookstores to change ownership for the second time since the retirement of longtime owner Joyce Meskis in 2017.

The independent bookstores were purchased by Colorado investors, Denver natives and long-time friends Kwame Spearman and David Back, founding partners of Bended Page, LLC.

Spearman and Back have strong ties to the Denver community, graduating from East and George Washington high schools respectively. Back’s first job at 15 was as a cashier at the Tattered Cover in Cherry Creek. The two went on to attend Columbia, Yale and Harvard before working for international retail companies.

Spearman and Back talked to The Denver Gazette about purchasing their community bookstores and their plans for the next 50 years.

>> Continue reading on DenverGazette.com