QuikTrip opens first Colorado stores and more are coming

The Oklahoma-based convenience store chain has arrived in Colorado.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado.

The gas station and convenience store company has opened its first two stores in Colorado and three more are planned by the end of the year.

QuikTrip opened its first Colorado location in Firestone at the intersection of Interstate 25 and Firestone Blvd, near St. Vrain State Park, in June.

A second location opened in July at Interstate 70 and Central Park Boulevard.

> Above video: Price war in Firestone leads to the cheapest gas in Colorado

The company, which now operates 900 stores in 16 states, said it plans to have five Colorado stores before the end of 2022. Planning is underway for future locations in Bennett, Parker and Thornton.

"We are excited to introduce QuikTrip in Colorado with our first store in Firestone. We look forward to bringing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture to our new community," said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s Corporate Communications Manager. "By entering this new market, this allows us to create meaningful connections with our new local customers in the Denver metro area and serve travelers in this busy part of the country."

Founded in 1958 in Tulsa, QuikTrip said its store in Firestone has a full-service kitchen with made-to-order snackles, QTea, coffee, donuts, salads, wraps, pizza by the slice and roller grill items.

The Firestone QuikTrip is part of a price war between gas stations that has resulted in the cheapest fuel in Colorado.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.