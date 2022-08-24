Raising Cane's picks site of next Colorado restaurant

Raising Cane's is hiring more than 200 people for its next location in the Centennial State.

DENVER — Fast-growing chicken finger chain Raising Cane's has announced plans for its next Colorado restaurant.

Raising Cane's will open a location at 4517 Central Park Boulevard at Interstate 70, in the Central Park neighborhood of Denver.

Set to open in late October, the restaurant will give Raising Cane’s 14 locations in the Denver area, and a total of 19 in Colorado.

The new Raising Cane's will be located next to Denver's first In-N-Out Burger, now under construction at 4597 North Central Park Boulevard.

Raising Cane’s said it is hiring more than 200 local workers for multiple positions ranging from crew to management-level. Starting pay is $15.90 per hour with benefit programs and flexible schedules.

Candidates interested in working at the Central Park restaurant can apply by texting RCJOBS to 97211, visiting WorkAtCanes.com or stopping by the hiring site at Home2Suites, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"Since we came into the Denver area, we’ve seen nothing but love for our craveable chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, creamy coleslaw and award-winning Cane’s sauce," Raising Cane's Area Leader of Restaurants Jeff Jordan said. "There’s no better spot to serve our Denver Caniacs than in this awesome neighborhood, and we can’t wait to add more fun-loving Crewmembers across the community!"

Raising Cane’s said it is approaching 700 restaurants in over 35 states and Guam as it opens 100 new restaurants across 10 new markets in 2022.

