Raising Cane's opening new Denver restaurant

Raising Cane's is hiring more than 200 people for its next location in the Centennial State.

DENVER — Fast-growing chicken finger chain Raising Cane's is putting the final touches on its next Colorado restaurant.

Raising Cane's will open a location at 4517 Central Park Blvd. at Interstate 70 on Tuesday, March 21.

To celebrate the grand opening, Raising Cane’s said it will give away "Free Cane’s for a Year" to 20 customers ages 13 and older. The restaurant will accept “Lucky 20” giveaway entries from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Raising Cane's said customers must be present to win, and the first 100 in line will also receive a commemorative Raising Cane’s T-shirt.

At 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Raising Cane’s will hold a celebratory ribbon-cutting. Raising Cane’s will also present a check to Mile High United Way.

Located in the Central Park neighborhood of Denver, the new Raising Cane's is next to Denver's first In-N-Out Burger, now under construction at 4597 N. Central Park Blvd.

The restaurant will give Raising Cane’s 14 locations in the Denver area and a total of 19 in Colorado.

Raising Cane’s said it is hiring more than 200 local workers for multiple positions ranging from crew to management-level. Starting pay is $17.30 per hour with benefit programs and flexible schedules.

Candidates interested in working at the Central Park restaurant can apply by texting RCJOBS to 97211, visiting WorkAtCanes.com or stopping by the hiring site at Home2Suites, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"Since we came into the Denver area, we’ve seen nothing but love for our craveable chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, creamy coleslaw and award-winning Cane’s sauce," Raising Cane's Area Leader of Restaurants Jeff Jordan said. "There’s no better spot to serve our Denver Caniacs than in this awesome neighborhood, and we can’t wait to add more fun-loving Crewmembers across the community!"

Raising Cane’s said it is approaching 700 restaurants in over 35 states and Guam as it opens 100 new restaurants across several new markets in 2023.

