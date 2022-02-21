These areas of RMNP are closing to protect raptors

Seasonal raptor closures protect some of the highest-quality cliff-nesting habitats in the western U.S.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Parts of Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) are being temporarily closed to protect raptor nesting sites.

Park officials said the closures help ensure that birds of prey can nest undisturbed.

Due to high nesting activity in 2020 and 2021, closures began on Feb. 15 rather than March 1. RMNP said, if appropriate, the closures will continue through July 31.

RMNP officials said a closure is in place in the Loch Vale area which includes Cathedral Wall and the areas above the Loch Vale-Sky Pond Trail are closed to off-trail travel. In the Lumpy Ridge area closures include:

Checkerboard Rock

Lightning Rock

Batman Rock

Batman Pinnacle

Sundance

Thunder Buttress

The Parish

Bookmark Pinnacle

The Left Book

Bookmark

Twin Owls

Rock One

Needle

Closures include all climbing routes, outcroppings, cliffs, faces, ascent and descent routes and climber access trails to the named rock formations. The park’s website at nps.gov/romo/raptor-closures has maps and updated information on raptor closures.

If nest sites are located or territorial behaviors such as aggressive divebombing/vocalizing or birds fleeing nest sites due to human disturbance are observed, RMNP asks visitors report the location to ROMO_Information@nps.gov.

The same cliffs that are critical for raptors also appeal to climbers. RMNP officials said the cooperation of climbing organizations and individuals continues to be essential to the successful nesting of raptors in the park.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.