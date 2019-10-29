KEYSTONE, Colo. — Halloween is nearly here but at the Keystone Resort it looks more like they’re getting ready for Christmas.

The ski area is having one of the snowiest Octobers on record with more than 3 feet falling over several weeks. Loryn Roberson with the Keystone Resort said the ski area was few inches away from setting a record as of Tuesday morning.

“Our snowiest on record was the 2006-2007 season. We received 43 inches,” said Roberson. “As of this morning we had 40 inches of snow, so we are only 3 inches away from tying that, 4 inches from beating it.”

9News

After another round of snow on Tuesday, Oct. 29, Keystone is sitting at 42 inches and even closer to that record.

9News

Over at the Loveland Ski Area, they’ve had 35 inches of snow in October but that falls well short of their 2006 October when 58 inches of snow came down. Still, this October is on track to do better than last year.

All that snow is good news for skiers and snowboarders who have more terrain to explore early this season. For the first time in recent memory, Keystone opened its North Peak before November.

9News

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS