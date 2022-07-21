What to know for Red Hot Chili Peppers' concert at Mile High

Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante open their 2022 Global Stadium Tour in Colorado.

DENVER — The Red Hot Chili Peppers are back in the Mile High City.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' 19-date tour in North America begins Saturday, July 23 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

HAIM and Thundercat will appear as special guests at the Denver performance.

The band, consisting of Anthony Kiedis, Flea and Chad Smith, recently reunited with guitarist John Frusciante. The 2022 tour is the first with Frusciante in 15 years, reported Rolling Stone.

Saturday schedule

Stadium box office opens: 9 a.m.

Parking lots open: 2:30 p.m.

Gates open: 4:30 p.m.

Concert begins: 6:30 p.m.

Tickets

Some tickets to the show are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Forecast

Denver will be partly cloudy and still hot this Saturday with a high forecasted of 97 degrees. There is a chance for late storms.

Paid parking

Empower Field at Mile High is selling parking passes to Saturday's concert at Ticketmaster.com starting at $30.

Paid parking for the event will also be available in off-site lots such as Auraria Campus, Ball Arena and Downtown Aquarium.

On-street Parking

Fans should watch for posted parking restrictions around the stadium and surrounding neighborhoods. Denver’s Right of Way Enforcement agents will be enforcing posted parking regulations in the area.

Posted signs in the stadium area restrict parking to vehicles with the correct residential parking permit posted in the window from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Vehicles that park without appropriate permits will be cited and towed to a temporary impound lot in Denver at 2000 West 3rd Ave.

Carpool

Concertgoers can consider carpooling either with a designated sober driver or a ride share service. Fewer cars on the roads and highways means less traffic and can help reduce the number of concert-goers that need to utilize street parking.

Bike

Empower Field at Mile High is conveniently located adjacent to Denver bike paths, and it’s equipped with more than 300 individual bike racks.

Visit DenverGov.org/BikeMap to plan your route, or pick up a free copy of the Denver Bike Map at a local recreation center or Denver City Council office.

Light rail

Regional Transportation District (RTD) will add capacity Saturday on its light rail lines that service Empower Field at Mile High.

Two light rail lines provide direct service to the stadium. Commuter rail lines and several bus routes connect to Denver Union Station, allowing for a transfer to light rail lines that directly serve the stadium.

Final departures from Union Station:

B Line: 12:30 a.m.

E Line: 1:48 a.m.

G Line: 12:35 a.m.

N Line: 12:26 a.m.

W Line: 1:58 a.m.

Bus service

RTD recommends concertgoers purchase light rail and bus tickets before the show (as opposed to following) and use the RTD Mobile Tickets app.

Bus routes near Empower Field at Mile High Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard)

Bus routes that serve Union Station with a transfer to light rail to reach Empower Field at Mile High: Flatiron Flyer 0, 9, 10, 15, 20, 32 120X, LD

Bus routes at Decatur-Federal Station near Empower Field: 1, 15L, 16, 31



Red Hot Chili Peppers tour dates

July 23 – Denver, CO, Empower Field at Mile High

July 27 – San Diego, CA, Petco Park

July 29 – Santa Clara, CA, Levi’s Stadium

July 31 – Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium

August 3 – Seattle, WA, T-Mobile Park

August 6 – Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium

August 10 – Atlanta, GA, Truist Park

August 12 – Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

August 14 – Detroit, MI, Comerica Park

August 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ, Metlife Stadium

August 19 – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

August 21 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

August 30 – Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium

September 1 – Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Stadium

September 3 – Philadelphia, PA ,Citizens Bank Park

September 8 – Washington, DC, Nationals Park

September 10 – Boston, MA, Fenway Park

September 15 – Orlando, FL, Camping World Stadium

September 18 – Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field

