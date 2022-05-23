Volunteers needed to help restore 107-year-old Colorado horse barn

A northern Colorado barn will soon be restored by preservation experts and volunteers.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A historic horse barn at Red Mountain Open Space will soon be getting some repairs and updates from volunteers.

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources is partnering with the non-profit organization HistoriCorps to protect and preserve a 30-foot northern Colorado horse barn.

The proposed work at the horse barn, which was built in 1915, includes repairing and replacing the deteriorated siding of the barn, repairing and replacing trims, priming and repainting the building and replacing several metal roof panels.

The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources said the restoration work will preserve and maintain the structure as a physical remnant of the area’s pioneer agricultural and ranching heritage.

Organizers are seeking volunteers for the restoration. Work sessions are scheduled for Monday through Friday and include meals along with access to tent or truck camping sites that are not open to the public.

"This is a rare opportunity to give back, make new friends, and camp under the stars at Red Mountain Open Space," said a statement from the organizers.

Volunteer sessions:

Session 1: June 5–10

Session 2: June 12-17

Session 3: June 19–24

Session 4: June 26–July 1

For more information and to register to volunteer, visit HistoriCorps' website.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.