Red Rocks to open in April with 2,500 person capacity

Colorado's most famous music venue will be allowed to host concerts in person in 2021, with the option to sell more tickets if COVID-19 conditions improve.

DENVER — Red Rocks has gotten the go-ahead to host what’s projected to be a busy concert season.

Like most things in 2021, it will look different. The venue confirms that the state has given it permission to open at a 2,500 capacity beginning the third week of April, with the potential to allow more people at shows should COVID-19 conditions improve.

Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

> The video above is from a February 9NEWS report detailing Red Rocks' request to host in-person concerts.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process. This means concert attendees should expect protocols like masks and social distancing.

Shows for the spring, summer and fall could be announced as soon as Tuesday, and acts that were previously booked but can’t play for smaller capacities are rescheduling for 2022. Other acts are taking those dates.

The exact details about Red Rocks’ opening plans have not been released.

In 2020, it held small shows with just a few hundred for acts including the Colorado Symphony, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and more.

The famous venue also held drive-in movies back in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic virtually halted the live music industry.

Red Rocks isn't the only Colorado mainstay that will be reopening this summer. The Rockies will host 21,000 fans at Coors Field, with the option of bringing back more.

Under Colorado's new dial system (which will go to counties in April), counties in levels green and blue do not have state restrictions on the size of outdoor events.