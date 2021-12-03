Colorado venue was world's most-attended venue in 2021

Billboard Magazine has released its year-end chart of top-grossing and best-attended venues.

MORRISON, Colo. — Red Rocks Amphitheatre has been named the top-grossing and most-attended concert venue of any size, anywhere in the world for 2021, according to Billboard's Boxscore.

Red Rocks had 996,570 attendees during the 2021 reporting period, more than any other venue.

During its 80th-anniversary season, Red Rocks also broke its own season record by hosting 233 ticketed paid events including 177 concerts, 20 yoga/fitness programs and 36 movies in the Film on the Rocks series. Red Rocks' previous record for shows-per-season was 2019’s 168 concerts.

The Red Rocks concert season started with Lotus on April 22 and ended with Playboi Carti on Nov. 19.

Red Rocks also had a gross ticket revenue of more than $60 million on 134 concerts in 2021, the most of any venue, according to Billboard, which tallied reported ticket sales by show promoters.

Highlights of the 2021 season included a six-night stand with electronic music artist/producer Zhu – the most nights by one artist ever in a Red Rocks season.

Widespread Panic also played its 61st, 62nd and 63rd sold-out shows at Red Rocks.

"A Red Rocks season like this is a tribute to dedicated artists, promoters, staff and fans," said Venue Director Tad Bowman. "Red Rocks is a special place, and every person who steps on stage, serves a drink, greets a customer, or buys a ticket owns a piece of this success."

"It’s been an absolute whirlwind, and extremely gratifying, getting from a year that devastated so many in our industry to our own record-breaking season," said Ginger White, executive director of Denver Arts & Venues. "We’re proud to play a part in Denver’s economic and cultural recovery by providing so many Colorado residents and visitors a place to gather for the joyous return of live music."

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

