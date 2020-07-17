The Colorado Symphony is putting on an acoustic concert at Red Rocks (and people can attend in person)

The five night engagement will be acoustic only and feature 20 musicians from the Colorado Symphony.

DENVER — While this year is undoubtedly different, there will still be a summer concert at Red Rocks.

The Colorado Symphony announced that it will put on a live acoustic performance at the beloved Amphitheatre. This will feature classical works performed by the symphony’s 20 musicians.

There will be performances five nights in a row from July 29 to August 2. Each show starts at 7:30 p.m. and lasts for 75 minutes.

Six feet of social distancing is required between groups at the venue, and face coverings are required in order to enter Red Rocks and while moving through the amphitheater.

Ticket purchase information could be used for contact tracing if there is a positive case of COVID-19 reported at the concert.

Due to Jefferson County’s guidelines, only 175 tickets will be sold for each night.

Virtually every other concert at Red Rocks for this summer has been canceled or postponed. Fitness events have been allowed to resume at the venue, albeit with strict social distancing guidelines.