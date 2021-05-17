Red Rocks increasing capacity for concerts

City officials said all concerts after June 21 are being put on sale at full capacity.

MORRISON, Colo. — Red Rocks Amphitheatre announced capacity limits are increasing for many – but, not all – events happening at the iconic venue.

Denver city officials said 6,300 fans will be allowed to attend concerts starting with Saturday's Mt. Joy concert. Capacity will remain at 6,300 until June 21.Concerts and events happening after June 21 are being sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

Brian Kitts with the City of Denver, said all of the fitness programs, Yoga On the Rocks for example, are now at their full capacity limits of 2,000 people. The events had been capped at 500 attendees.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

