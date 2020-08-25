Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Sam Hunt to headline 'Red Rocks Unpaused' concerts

The free virtual concert series is taking place Sept. 1-3.

MORRISON, Colo. — Music is returning to Red Rocks Amphitheater next week in the form of a three-night virtual concert series at the iconic venue.

"Red Rocks Unpaused" will bring free, live music to the venue Sept. 1-3 starting each night at 8 p.m.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats will headline Tuesday, Sept. 1 with special guest Phoebe Bridgers.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, Lil Baby will co-headline Red Rocks with singer and rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Award-winning country artist Sam Hunt will play the venue with special guest Brett Young on Sept. 3.

Denver Arts & Venues partnered with Visible to put on the concert series, and said the goal is for the venue to become a canvas for artist-audience interaction.

"The effects of COVID-19 have been devastating for venues everywhere, but we’re hoping this provides fans of the artists and the venue with a chance to have some virtual good times," Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts said.

Here's a look at what to expect, according to Denver Arts & Venues:

Audience chat messages displayed on the faces of the amphitheatre’s defining monoliths for artists to see and react to

Audience ability to help set off pyrotechnics

Viewers’ voice affects the show’s lighting and color schemes

Viewer ability to vote and choose the final encore song

Interchangeable camera views - letting the audience customize and choose the “seat” from which they’re viewing the show

Audience polling that changes the outcome of the light show.

“The imagination and willingness to do this from the Visible team has been incredible,” Kitts said. “The right sponsor, great artists and an iconic venue have all come together in a fun and unique way.”