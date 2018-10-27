LITTLETON — Reinke Brothers costume and Halloween shop owners Greg and Chris Reinke know scary. At least they thought they did until a few years ago.

“A hailstorm came through, destroyed our roof,” Greg Reinke said. “The city said it had to be tapered, and the insurance company said no, so they didn’t release any money.”

And then it got scarier for the brothers who have lived and breathed Halloween since they were kids.

“Then in May of 2015, all that rain that came destroyed the inside of our building – almost three million in damage,” Reinke said.

The hail-damaged roof leaked all over their inventory, destroyed drywall, created a black mold problem, and obliterated their famous Haunted Mansion that had been a Halloween tradition for area families for years. The mansion would have to close.

“The insurance people, you trusted them, and they shook your hand and said, ‘If something ever happens, we’ll be there,’” Greg Reinke said. “Fifteen years I paid into them—and then when I needed it, they walked away.”

After years of litigation, Greg and Chris finally have a new roof over their heads, and whole lot more. Greg Reinke said pretty much everything in the shop is new, and the Haunted Mansion finally reopened after being closed for three years.

The September reopening is something Greg Reinke will never forget.

“The community has welcomed us back with warm arms and shakes and claps and congratulations and texts and it’s overwhelming is what it is,” Greg Reinke said. “We had lines, and they all clapped and everyone was cheering that we were open again—it was awesome.”

The Haunted Mansion is open for the season through November 4, 2018. It is attached to the Reinke Brothers store at 5663 S. Prince Street in Littleton.

To learn more about the story and the haunted house, go to their website.

© 2018 KUSA-TV