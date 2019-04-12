AURORA, Colo. —

Taco fans, take heed: there's a fresh outpost in town to get your fix. Called Renegado Tacos and Margs, the newcomer can be found at 6651 Tower Road near Denver International Airport (DIA).

Renegado Tacos and Margs specializes in libations and Mexican-inspired fare. Menu items range from nachos, enchiladas, crispy yucca fries and queso fundido to Colorado pork green chili soup, salads, tortas and a variety of street taco options.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, Renegado Tacos and Margs is off to a promising start.

Dana S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new eatery on Nov. 22, wrote, 'Great atmosphere and energetic bartenders. We had the nachos, and they were large enough for a meal for two! ... We had a margarita each and they were wonderful.'

Yelper CrystalandNick D. added, “Tacos are awesome here! I had shrimp, avocado and ahi (favorite). The staff is great.'

Renegado Tacos and Margs has yet to post its business hours online.

