State releases guidance for restaurants, events during winter months

Many restaurants have relied heavily on extended patios to stay open over the summer. Some may have to change things up again as winter nears.

DENVER — As colder temperatures arrive in Colorado, many restaurants that expanded patios as a way to reopen during COVID-19 are wondering what business will look like during the winter months.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CPDHE) on Thursday released guidance in an effort to help restaurants safely accommodate customers outdoors in the upcoming colder months by using temporary structures or pop-ups.

Depending on the construction of spaces, and the available ventilation, CDPHE said spaces will be considered either an indoor or outdoor setting and must follow the appropriate capacity requirements. Click/tap here to see the different classifications for temporary outdoor structures.

The state and local health departments make determinations based on the typical level of ventilation for the given setting.

Settings that provide air flow comparable to levels of being outdoors, allowing the virus to disperse rapidly and move out of the space, are considered outdoor settings, according to CDPHE.

If a setting does not have adequate ventilation, the air will become trapped inside and the virus will recirculate and become more concentrated. CDPHE said those spaces are considered indoor settings.

CDPHE said capacity allowances at each restaurant or event should follow levels for indoor and outdoor settings as listed in Colorado’s dial framework.

In the document, CDPHE describes a "wall" as any material type that can reasonably restrict aerosols from passing through. A fabric sheet curtain and a tarp or plastic barrier are considered a wall for that reason, according to CDPHE.

CDPHE said restaurants should also continue to follow other best practices, including disinfecting, wearing masks and social distancing.