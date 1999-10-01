WWE Hall of Famer to sign autographs in Colorado

The WWE Hall of Famer will sign autographs with fans before 'Friday Night SmackDown' airs live in Colorado.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A professional wrestling legend will meet with fans in Colorado on Friday.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will sign autographs and take pictures with WWE fans at Cricket Wireless' retail store at 6025 Parkway Drive in Commerce City.

Mysterio will appear at the store, located near Vasquez Boulevard and 60th Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday.

Cricket said fans will also have a chance to win prizes, enjoy treats, and participate in a sign-making station.

Trained in the Mexican lucha libre style, Mysterio is helping to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month ahead of "Friday Night SmackDown" stopping at Denver's Ball Arena.

WWE is bringing the nationally televised "Friday Night SmackDown" to Ball Arena for the first time ever on Friday. "SmackDown" was recorded, but did not air live, on Tuesdays in previous years it has appeared in Denver.

WWE Superstars also scheduled to appear in Colorado include John Cena, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Bianca Belair, Solo Sikoa, Bobby Lashley, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Austin Theory and more.

Tickets for the Denver pro wrestling event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com starting at $20. For more information, visit WWE.com/events.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

