Loveland's Rialto Theater cancels 2020 summer season

"The most important consideration for the Rialto Theater, as we deal with this pandemic, is the safety of our patrons," said Rialto Theater Manager Steve Lemmon. "Due to the current gathering restrictions, we have no choice but to cancel our summer programming. While disappointing, we look forward to getting back to presenting world-class live events just as soon as we can do so safely. We encourage you to visit the Rialto Theater website for the most up-to-date information regarding future events."