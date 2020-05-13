Loveland's Rialto Theater cancels 2020 summer season

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Rialto Theater and the City of Loveland have canceled several of their upcoming events throughout the summer of 2020.
Canceled events include the 2020 Loveland Summer Concerts at the Foote Lagoon, Trailhead Sessions, Kids Summer Movie Club and Missoula Children’s Theatre.
The Rialto Theater says it is currently working on alternative ways to continue bringing the community entertainment through live streaming and drive-in movies and concerts.
"The most important consideration for the Rialto Theater, as we deal with this pandemic, is the safety of our patrons," said Rialto Theater Manager Steve Lemmon. "Due to the current gathering restrictions, we have no choice but to cancel our summer programming. While disappointing, we look forward to getting back to presenting world-class live events just as soon as we can do so safely. We encourage you to visit the Rialto Theater website for the most up-to-date information regarding future events."
Cancelled 2020 Events:
- May 21 - Trailhead Sessions: Ryan Shupe & The Rubberband
- May 28 – Trailhead Sessions: Adam Cayton-Holland
- May 30 – Berthoud Dance Company
- June 4 – George Winston (NEW DATE – September 30)
- June 11 – Trailhead Sessions: Dan Cummins (NEW DATE – October 25)
- June 16 – Kids Summer Movie Club: The Lion King
- June 20 – MacKinnon Royal Dance
- June 23 – Kids Summer Movie Club: Frozen II
- June 25 – Trailhead Sessions: Wood Belly
- June 27 - Party Like It’s 1999 – The Prince Experience
- June 30 – Kids Summer Movie Club: The Secret Life of Pets 2
- July – Loveland Summer Concerts: The Nacho Men
- July 6 – Missoula Children’s Theatre
- July 8 – Full Draw Film Tour (NEW DATE TBD)
- July 9 – Loveland Summer Concerts: Ian Moore
- July 14 – Kids Summer Movie Club: Toy Story 4
- July 16 – Loveland Summer Concerts: Colorado Swing Band
- July 21 – Kids Summer Movie Club: Ugly Dolls
- July 23 – Loveland Summer Concerts: Bonnie & The Clydes
- July 28 – Kids Summer Movie Club: UP
- July 30 – Loveland Summer Concerts: The Hazel Miller Band
- August 13 – Trailhead Sessions: Streetlight Cadence
- August 20 – Trailhead Sessions: Jackie Kashian (NEW DATE TBD)
More information on each of these events will be available soon at RialtoTheaterCenter.org.
