Loveland's Rialto Theater to reopen with movie favorites

The reopening will have movies for both kids and adults from July 23 through the end of August.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Rialto Theater has announced it will reopen its doors to the public on Thursday, July 23 following an extended closure due to COVID-19.

The reopening of the theater will feature movies for both kids and adults starting now through the end of August.

“We are thrilled to announce our reopening at the historic Rialto Theater," said Rialto Theater Manager Steve Lemmon. "Getting to this point has been a slow and trying process, so first and foremost, we would like to thank the community for hanging in there with us."

> Above video: The return of drive-in movies

Rialto July & August Cinema Schedule

Thursday, July 23 (10 a.m. & 3 p.m.) - Trolls World Tour

Friday, July 24 (7 p.m.) – Blue Brothers

Saturday, July 25 (7 p.m.) – Sleepless In Seattle

Thursday, July 30 (10 a.m. & 3 p.m.) – Frozen II

Friday, July 31 (7 p.m.) – Across The Universe

Saturday, August 1 (7 p.m.) – Dirty Dancing

Thursday, August 6 (10 a.m. & 3 p.m.) – The Secret Life of Pets 2

Friday, August 7 (7 p.m.) - Grease

Saturday, August 8 (7 p.m.) – The Great Gatsby (2013 release)

Thursday, August 13 (10 a.m. & 3 p.m.) – Tangled

Friday, August 14 (7 p.m.) – Footloose (1984 release)

Saturday, August 15 (7 p.m.) – The Notebook

Friday, August 21 (7 p.m.) - Judy

Friday, August 28 (7 p.m.) – Little Shop of Horrors

Saturday, August 29 (7 p.m.) - Casablanca

Tickets will be $3 per ticket for Thursday screenings, $5 per ticket for the Friday and Saturday screenings, and children two and under can visit for free. Tickets to all movies must be purchased online at RialtoTheaterCenter.org. The box office will not be open.

The Rialto Theater said it is following health and safety recommendations from the City of Loveland, Larimer County Department of Health and Environment and the governor of Colorado.

"The safety and well-being of our patrons, staff and volunteers is our top priority and we have worked diligently to ensure that our venue is as safe as possible," Lemmon said. "We have also continued our policy of offering full refunds with no questions asked. So, we hope theater-goers will feel confident to buy tickets to our events and join us again as we reopen our doors to the Loveland community."

New precautions and procedures:

Increased cleaning and disinfecting of common area surfaces and spaces.

Installation of plexi-glass guards at the concessions and bar areas.

Hand sanitizer stations available at specific locations in the interior lobby.

All visitors including staff and volunteers must wear masks.

Social Distancing, including capacity restrictions via signage and staff direction.

Upon entry, all patrons will be asked to answer COVID-19 screening questions.

Cash will not be accepted; acceptable forms of payment are credit and debit cards.

For more information, visit the Rialto Theater website, RialtoTheaterCenter.org.