Denver homeowners needed for HGTV home renovation show

HGTV has renewed the show for season 2 and is seeking Colorado homeowners.

DENVER — If your home renovations have gone sideways or you're not seeing eye-to-eye with your contractor, HGTV could be able to help.

The HGTV television series "Rico to the Rescue" is seeking Colorado homeowners for its upcoming season.

"Rico to the Rescue" follows Denver-based realtor and renovation rescuer Rico León and his team as they turn these construction nightmares into dream homes.

The show seeks to help resolve any conflicts between homeowners and home builders and get the renovation back on track. The show can even offer some financial and material support to homeowners.

HGTV has renewed the show for season 2, picking up eight new episodes to be shot in the greater Denver area. The new season is slated to air in 2024.

To apply, or to nominate a family, homeowners can visit RicoRescueMe.com.

Leon will appear at the Denver Home Show on Friday, March 23, and Saturday, March 24, at the National Western Complex.

"I’m proud of my Puerto Rican heritage and the strong family I grew up in," Rico said. "I’ve already realized my dream to help homeowners, and now I get to showcase this important work on HGTV. I can't wait to get started on a new season of 'Rico to the Rescue.'"

Produced by Watts Pictures, Season 1 of "Rico to the Rescue" is currently streaming on Discovery+ and HGTV GO.

