'Riverdance' moves Denver engagement to 2023

The Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show will play Denver's Buell Theatre next year.

DENVER — The Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show has rescheduled its Denver tour dates for 2023.

Previously scheduled from Wednesday, Feb. 2 to Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show will now play Denver's Buell Theatre from Wednesday, May 31 to Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) said tickets will automatically be exchanged into the new performance dates for the same day of the week and performance time. Ticketholders will also receive an email with their new date and time as well as alternate ticketing options.

Those who purchased through unofficial third-party sellers should contact them directly for information, DCPA said.

Organizers said the new Riverdance tour is a powerful and stirring reinvention of the fan-favorite show. Producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have reimagined the show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

Tickets and the new performance dates are available at DenverCenter.org.

