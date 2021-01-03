RMNP wilderness camping reservations resume Tuesday

The permit reservation system for Rocky Mountain National Park experienced technical difficulties Monday morning.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Online reservations for wilderness camping at Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) will resume Tuesday, March 2 after the reservation system experienced hiccups on Monday.

Monday was to be the first date to make online wilderness camping requests at the park.

RMNP wilderness campsite reservation requests will only be processed online from Tuesday, March 2 at 8 a.m. through Monday, March 15. Phone, mail, email and fax reservations will not be accepted, the park said.

RMNP staff continue to assess wilderness backcountry site availability in 2021 due to fire impacts from 2020. The park has announced there will be less campsite availability this year in areas that were burned or sites that are accessed through burn areas.

Wilderness camping permits help provide a quality experience, minimize impacts to resources and ensure that sites are available for those who plan ahead and reserve a permit in advance, according to RMNP officials.

An overnight permit is required for backcountry camping year-round, and from May through October demand typically exceeds availability in many areas of the park’s backcountry. Staff and volunteers in the park’s wilderness office provide trip planning advice and information for a safe and enjoyable trip into the wilderness.

Requirements for food storage necessary to protect bears and other wildlife, mountain weather, hazards, and Leave No Trace ethics are among the information received during the permitting process.

For more information on RMNP camping, visit NPS.gov.

