Rocky Mountain National Park and others to kick off festivities for National Park Week

Entrance park fees will be waived at national parks nationwide this Earth Day, April 22.

COLORADO, USA — This Saturday marks the start of National Park Week for the National Park Service. More than 400 parks across the nation, including Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP), will hold fun activities from April 22 to April 30 for people of all ages.

To kick it off, park entrance fees nationwide will be waived this Saturday, April 22, for Earth Day. Camping and all other administrative fees will still be in effect.

Earth Day activities at RMNP will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center.

Some of the activities will include:

Meeting with park staff, volunteers and partners at informational booths to learn about plants and wildlife, fishing, backcountry safety and more.

Children can participate in a Junior Ranger discovery activity and earn their Junior Ranger Badge.

Help protect the park by joining a trash cleanup event (weather permitting).

The celebration continues with National Junior Ranger Day on April 29. Kids will be able to find things to do at both Beaver Meadows Visitor Center, as well as at Kawuneeche Visitor Center, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Elsewhere, the Great Sand Dunes National Park will offer its first night sky event of the 2023 season on April 22. Local park rangers and special guest, Michael Rymer from the International Dark Sky Association, will be on hand for a night of stargazing, telescope viewing and learning about the impacts of light pollution.

