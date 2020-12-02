DENVER — Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery is honoring those who put their lives on the line to keep the community safe with the recently released Fire Chief Ale.

From Feb. 11 through March 22, the brewpub will offer the crimson-colored ale, crafted exclusively by each location’s brewer.

Two locations in the Denver area, Rock Bottom Denver and Rock Bottom Centennial, will donate 25 cents from each beer sold to the local fire department’s charity of choice.

The Denver Fire Department chose to donate to the Denver Firefighters Charitable Foundation and the South Metro Fire Department chose the South Metro Professional Firefighters Foundation.

“We are always eager and proud to support our local communities by giving back,” said Director of Marketing Ashley Montgomery. “Firefighters put their lives on the line to keep us safe, and Fire Chief Ale is a delicious way to commemorate their bravery."

The Rock Bottom Denver location will host a tapping party from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 13, with 15% of food sales going back to the local fire department.

Guests can also choose from a variety of spiced up menu items, like the firecracker shrimp, fire chief chili or fireman’s double stack burger to pair with the Fire Chief Ale.

“We are proud to have been partnering with local fire departments since 1991. To date, we’ve donated more than $2.2 million to local fire departments and their charities, and we look forward to contributing again this year,” Montgomery said.

Fire Chief Ale will be available at both Colorado locations through March 22.

Rock Bottom Centennial is located at 9627 E. County Line Rd and Rock Bottom Denver is located at 1001 16th St.

RELATED: Denver Nuggets, Breckenridge Brewery team up for co-branded beer

RELATED: Denver brewery unveils beer in honor of Kendrick Castillo

RELATED: These breweries are raising money for the devastating bushfires in Australia

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide