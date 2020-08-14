Rock ‘n’ Roll Denver Half Marathon canceled in 2020 and 2021

Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series officials said they would "evaluate options for possible future events in the region."

DENVER — The Rock ‘n’ Roll Denver Half Marathon, originally scheduled for October in downtown Denver, has been canceled, race organizers announced Thursday.

The organizers also announced the 2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll Denver Half Marathon is canceled as well.

"With the health and safety of our community being an utmost priority, and in alignment with local authorities in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Denver Half Marathon originally scheduled for Oct. 17-18 cannot take place in 2020," said organizers in a statement.

"We also regret to advise that after evaluating the future viability of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Denver Half Marathon, we have concluded that we cannot operate the event in 2021."

> Above video from 2016: Sisters rock the Rock 'n' Roll Denver Half Marathon.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series officials said they would "continue to evaluate options for possible future events in the region."

Registered participants will receive an email with more information.

"In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that this will come as a disappointment," said race organizers. "We thank the city, all athletes, volunteers, and partners for their contributions to the event over the years and look forward to providing our participants with an exceptional experience at a future Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series event."