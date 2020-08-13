Rocky Mountain National Park announces complete fire ban

The Stage 2 fire ban goes into effect Friday, Aug. 14. It's the first time since July 2018 where the park has enacted a total fire ban.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Starting Friday, Rocky Mountain National Park will be moving to a complete fire ban within the park.

Hot, dry conditions throughout the state has led to extreme fire danger in recent weeks. Due to a sweltering extended forecast and the current level of fire activity in the state, park officials made the decision to ban all fires within the park until further notice.

That means campfires, including charcoal briquette fires, are not allowed anywhere within the park. Petroleum fueled stoves and grills will still be permitted in developed campgrounds, picnic areas and in designated backcountry campsites, RMNP said in a news release.

>Video above: Rocky Mountain Natl. Park reopens after COVID-19 shutdown

Stoves must be able to be turned on and off, and visitors are asked to properly extinguish all lighted smoking materials and dispose of properly.

RMNP officials said smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, or stopped within a developed paved area devoid of vegetation for at least three feet. Fireworks are never allowed at the park.

Stage 1 fire restrictions are always in place at RMNP, meaning campfires are only allowed within designated campfire rings in picnic areas and front-country campgrounds.

The last time Stage 2 fire restrictions were in place in the park was in July of 2018.

> Visit nps.gov/romo or call the park’s information office at 970-586-1206 for more information.

Rocky Mountain National Park is the third most visited national park in the country with over 4.6 million visitors last year. Visitors experience a high level of congestion in many areas of the park from late May through early October. In 2019, visitation from June through September was over 3.2 million visitors. In July of last year alone, almost 1 million people visited the park.