Major repair work closes down popular Rocky Mountain National Park trail

Beginning July 27, the Alluvial Fan area will be closed to visitors, even on the weekends, through September 24.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A popular hiking trail in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) will be closed to visitors beginning July 27 and lasting through September 24.

The Alluvial Fan hiking area in RMNP will close for major trail work, even on the weekends, because of the materials and heavy equipment that will be used that will limit space in the west and east side parking lots.

RMNP said there will be additional closures in September during a fence project on the west side parking lot to keep unwanted animals out of the area.

The park said the trail project includes stringent accessibility standards with heavy equipment to complete significant grading and rock wall work -- once complete, a new tread surface will be placed.

>>Watch the 9NEWS video above on the Rocky Mountain National Park starting timed entries into the park that began June 4.

A large, 20-person park trail crew will construct the trail.

The Alluvial Fan was created as a result of the 1982 Lawn Lake Dam break and major flood. In 1985, an asphalt trail and pedestrian bridge were built in the Alluvial Fan area because it had become a popular visitor attraction. A major flood event in 2013 destroyed the bridge and trail.

The project is being funded by $200,000 in federal funds as part of the Centennial Challenge program and is being matched by $200,000 from the Rocky Mountain Conservancy, the park’s nonprofit partner.

RMNP said that approximately $125,000 of recreational fee funds will also be used to fund the trail project.