Rocky Mountain National Park to end timed entry system

The National Park Service is using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) will end its timed entry system on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The timed entry system has been in place since June 4.

RMNP officials said the National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state and local public health authorities to create a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

“We would like to extend our appreciation to all park visitors, our local communities and our partners for their support of our modified operations this summer,” said RMNP Superintendent Darla Sidles. “With the health and safety of park visitors, employees and surrounding community residents guiding our decisions, the timed entry permit system enabled us to more safely manage the pace and flow of visitor use throughout the day, reduce crowding, and provide an improved visitor experience in alignment with the park’s safe operational capacity during these extraordinary times.”

Timed entry permit reservations to RMNP will be in place through Monday, Oct. 12. To secure a timed entry permit reservation, visit www.recreation.gov.

Entrance passes are required in all areas of the park, including but not exclusive to Lumpy Ridge, Lily Lake, Longs Peak, Wild Basin, East Inlet and North Inlet.

For further information on Rocky Mountain National Park, visit nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.