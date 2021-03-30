x
How to navigate timed entry permit system, trail closures at Rocky Mountain National Park

Visiting the popular park will be more challenging as fire-impacted trail openings and closures, and the reservation system, are obstacles for the unprepared.

LONGMONT, Colo — Visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park this summer will be required to plan ahead, not only to enter the park but also where to recreate once they're inside.

>> The video above aired when Hanging Lake reopened and reservations became available for RMNP.

The park has, for the second summer, implemented a timed entry permit reservation system that will go into effect May 28 and run through Oct. 11. Reservations for allotted times opened May 1 for May and June.

The permits allow for two-hour entry windows into the Bear Lake area starting for a slot from 5 to 7 a.m. and ending with a 4 to 6 p.m. slot. Permits to enter the rest of the park will run every two hours, starting with a slot from 9 to 11 a.m. and ending with 1 to 3 p.m. entry.

Visitors are allowed to enter the park before or after those time slots without a permit.

