How to navigate timed entry permit system, trail closures at Rocky Mountain National Park

LONGMONT, Colo — Visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park this summer will be required to plan ahead, not only to enter the park but also where to recreate once they're inside.
The park has, for the second summer, implemented a timed entry permit reservation system that will go into effect May 28 and run through Oct. 11. Reservations for allotted times opened May 1 for May and June.
The permits allow for two-hour entry windows into the Bear Lake area starting for a slot from 5 to 7 a.m. and ending with a 4 to 6 p.m. slot. Permits to enter the rest of the park will run every two hours, starting with a slot from 9 to 11 a.m. and ending with 1 to 3 p.m. entry.
Visitors are allowed to enter the park before or after those time slots without a permit.
