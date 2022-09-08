Colorado staple Rocky's Autos has closed its doors after 40 years

Popular commercials for Rocky's Autos were Colorado television staples in the early 2000s.

DENVER — Denver car dealership Rocky's Autos, Inc. has closed its doors.

The independent Federal Boulevard dealership was well-known for its local television commercials in the early 2000s.

"Rocky's Autos is no longer in business as of September 6, 2022. Thank you," said a post on the dealership's website.

Ron Vigil, who starred as "Shagman" in Rocky's Autos commercials, announced the closure on Facebook.

"Rocky's Autos has closed down," Vigil said. "After 40 years of being a family business in an ever-aggressive industry, I'm proudly walking away with my head held higher than I thought I would."

Rocky's Autos opened in 1982 at West 20th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, near Mile High Stadium. The dealership moved to West 63rd Avenue and Federal in 1992.

"It was an honor and distinct privilege to work for an independent corporation with creative standards truly outside the norm, and I'd like to think I was a big part of it," Vigil wrote.

Rocky's Autos has closed down. After 40 years of being a family business in an ever-aggressive industry, I'm proudly... Posted by Ron Vigil on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Hundreds of people on social media shared their memories of Rocky's Autos and its comedic commercials that were known as some of the best in Colorado:

"Denver icon for sure! A part of so many Denver natives and Front Range lives. Wonderful memories and so very entertaining and creative."

"You were such a part of so many of our lives growing up. Wish you all the best!"

"So sad! You are definitely a part of my childhood. Good luck!"

"You guys were icons. Symbols of Denver's quirky side. Thanks for the laughs."

"Miss those crazy commercials! A Colorado icon for sure — best wishes!"

