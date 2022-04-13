Rodeo All-Star is back in Denver for 1st time since 2019

Rodeo All-Star attracts top rodeo athletes worldwide and includes nine pro rodeo associations.

DENVER — After cancellations in 2020 and 2021, the stars of rodeo are back in the Mile High City this weekend for Rodeo All-Star.

First established in 2013, this year's event will be held Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 at the National Western Event Center in Denver.

An all-star event for rodeo athletes, the weekend includes three professional rodeo performances with bronc riding, barrel racing, bull riding, mutton bustin', and women's breakaway roping.

Rodeo All-Star attracts top rodeo athletes from around the world with athletes from the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), Women's Pro Rodeo Association (WPRA), Pro Rodeo Canada Association (CPRA), Pro Bull Riders (PBR), Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR) and more.

This weekend's Rodeo All-Star has a concert scheduled Friday night with country music singer and songwriter Wade Bowen. Fans with a Friday Rodeo Semi-Final 1 ticket can see the country concert for free and the rodeo after-party.

Saturday includes Lunch with Champions, afternoon Rodeo Semi-Final 2, and Saturday night Rodeo Finals with rodeo after-party.

Tickets to Rodeo All-Star Weekend start at $29 and are on sale at RodeoAllStar.com, the National Western Box Office or by phone at 1-888-551-5004.

> Editor's note: 9NEWS is a sponsor of Rodeo All-Star.

