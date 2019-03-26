DENVER — Maybe Casa Bonita was never destined to win it all, but which analysts would have ever predicted that it would fall to a tourist trap that doesn’t even have a waterfall in the first round?

But that’s the thrill of building a bracket in March: you never really know what will happen.

Voting began Sunday night for round 1 of Colorado Madness, and now just the Sweet 16 of Colorado icons remain. The newest round of highly competitive matchups will start Tuesday afternoon on the 9NEWS Instagram story. Head there to vote for what you believe should make the Elite 8 starting at 4 p.m.

Here’s a preview of the battles ahead:

16th Street Mall vs. the Big Blue Bear

These two icons are the closest in geographical proximity of any of the competitors. While the 16th Street Mall was not expected to advance beyond the first round (in fact, it was projected to merely compete in the NIT), it pulled off a 56-44 upset against Casa Bonita and now is facing off against the state’s top blue animal – the Big Blue Bear, which narrowly defeated Blucifer 53-47. Will this Cinderella story continue, or will it be shut down by the guardian of the Colorado Convention Center?

Stanley Hotel vs. I-25

The Stanley Hotel easily defeated Denver International Airport by a margin of 62-38 in a matchup of places shrouded in conspiracy theory, and it will now compete against something that instills fear in people’s hearts once again, albeit in a different way. Interstate 25 handily defeated I-70, 55-45 in the first round, but can its success continue against a place that’s objectively more fun in every way?

Skiing vs. Pikes Peak

One of the state’s favorite past times will battle against America’s Mountain in a matchup that could just determine who takes it all. It presents a debate similar to the one regarding the chicken and the egg: what’s more important, the activity itself or the vessel upon which you do the activity? Now, Colorado voters must answer this question. Skiing has a great deal of momentum after defeating its rival, snowboarding, 57-43 in the first round. But, Pikes Peak had an easy 66-34 victory over Mt. Evans, its rival in the 14ers Division.

Dogs vs. Rocky Mountain National Park

Many commenters in online forums have projected dogs to take it all, but Colorado’s best friend’s path to victory is blocked by one of the state’s natural wonders. Dogs walked away from its matchup against moose without any trouble, handily winning at a 74-26 margin. But don’t count out Rocky Mountain National Park. The state’s most visited natural wonder absolutely demolished the Great Sand Dunes 80-20 in the first round. Given that dogs aren’t even allowed in Rocky Mountain National Park, this rare matchup is one to watch.

Peyton Manning vs. Red Rocks

After what some would call a surprise 54-46 victory over John Elway, Peyton Manning is faced with yet another difficult opponent. Red Rocks handily defeated Coors Field 72-28, but will the hallowed concert venue keep its momentum going enough to defeat the last quarterback to bring the Lombardi trophy to Denver? Will the joy of music and a stunning natural landscape trump a record-setting, Hall of Fame career?

Boulder vs. Green Chili

After defeating fellow college town Fort Collins 61-39 in a battle that this Colorado State University alum believes might have been rigged (it wasn’t), Boulder is now ready to face an iconic Colorado food, which in a surprise to no one annihilated red chili 80-20 in the first round. Since green chili typically is the opposite of vegan, there could be bad blood in its rivalry match against Boulder – which makes it a game to watch.

Colfax vs. craft beer

The longest continuous street in the U.S. easily defeated rival Federal Boulevard by a 70-30 margin in the first round, and now it will battle the relatively young up-and-comer in our competition: craft beer, which showed Coors that Coloradans prefer it when it comes to drinking local with a 60-40 victory. Will the grit of Colfax defeat small-batch IPAs? Or will Colfax be the road to victory (pardon the pun) for craft beer?

Subarus vs. Dinger

Colorado proved that it prefers burning fuel to calories when it propelled Subarus to a 57-43 victory over bikes in the first round. But will the AWD-capabilities of the state’s adventure vehicle of choice be enough to run over an exceedingly charming purple dinosaur? Don’t count out Rockies mascot Dinger, who handily beat Nuggets mascot Rocky 60-40 in its road to the Sweet 16. Despite his kind demeanor, expect Dinger to give Subarus quite the fight.



