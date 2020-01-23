ROXBOROUGH PARK, Colo. — A new light display will open at Roxborough State Park on Friday, Jan. 24.

The seasonal Trail of Lights display will give visitors a chance to be in the state park after sunset under the night sky, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

Trail of Lights will be on the walkway from the parking lot to the visitor center and include sections around the patio and visitor center.

The trail of lights will be operational on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through the end of February. CPW says Roxborough State Park will extend its hours to 7 p.m. in January and 8 p.m. in February for these special event nights only.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

All of the trails will be closed for the extended hours except Fountain Valley Trail.



All vehicles entering Roxborough State Park must purchase an $8 daily pass or display a valid annual pass.

