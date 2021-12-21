RTD offering free rides on New Year's Eve

People can ride Denver's transit system — which includes bus and rail service — at no cost to celebrate Dec. 31 through Jan. 1.

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will offer free bus and rail service starting New Year's Eve at 7 p.m. and running through 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1.

RTD and its partner Molson Coors asking New Year's Eve revelers use the free service to celebrate responsibly and safely.

>Video above: Colorado seeing the highest increase in crashes involving impaired drivers since 2004.

This is the 13th year the free ride service will be available on all RTD bus and rail routes – as well as Access-a-Ride, FlexRide and SkyRide services. RTD said that since the program began in Colorado in 2008, more than 1.7 million rides have been taken because of this program.

RTD customers can plan trips and find route and schedule information at rtd-denver.com.

"Go out, be merry and leave the driving to us as you celebrate new beginnings with 2022," RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson said. "Through a partnership with Molson Coors, RTD is offering free rides across the transit system to New Year’s Eve partygoers."

Since the Free Rides program began in 1987, more than 8 million people in 28 communities have benefited from safe rides. The program is also being offered this year in Chicago, Dallas, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, St. Paul and Phoenix.

"At Molson Coors, we want the places where we work to be even better places to live, and that includes ensuring safety in those communities," said Tami Garrison, Community Affairs Director, Molson Coors. "Our Free Rides program is just one of many ways Molson Coors helps others celebrate responsibly. People can ring in 2022 knowing they have a transportation alternative on New Year’s Eve."

After a pandemic hiatus in 2020, the sky will light up once again over downtown Denver on New Year's Eve.

Denver will launch two firework shows on Friday, Dec. 31 over the 16th Street Mall in the heart of downtown.

The firework shows will begin at 9 p.m. and midnight to help ring in 2022.

The identical firework displays will be synched to a music playlist from live DJs along the mall running from 8 p.m. to midnight. Each firework show will run for about eight minutes and can be viewed anywhere along the mall.

