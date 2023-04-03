RTD begins project affecting E, H, R lines through October

The work will significantly affect E, H and R light rail service through October.

DENVER — A six-month maintenance project will significantly impact three light rail lines in the Denver area.

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) began a maintenance and repair project Monday along the E, H and R light rail lines between the I-25 and Broadway Station in Denver and the Lincoln Station in Lone Tree.

RTD said the work will affect rail service on the E, H, and R lines through October.

The project will repair the caps on top of the retaining walls (called coping panels) that run along Interstate 25 from Broadway to Lincoln Station.

During the project, E Line trains will operate southbound from Union Station every 15 minutes, with final destinations alternating between Southmoor Station and RidgeGate Parkway Station. Northbound trips will depart from Southmoor Station every 15 minutes and from RidgeGate Parkway Station every 30 minutes

H Line service disruptions will begin late spring.

RTD said R Line service is suspended between Lincoln and Florida stations, with regular service continuing between Peoria and Florida stations.

The project will be done in nine segments, starting at Lincoln Station and proceeding north. Similar work will happen again for the south side of the rail alignment in 2024, according to RTD.

The public can visit RTD’s service disruptions webpage to view adapted rail schedules. For details about impacts to RTD service, sign up for Service Alerts.

