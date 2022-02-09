Ruby Hill Rail Yard opens for the 2022 season

The urban terrain park is free to ride for skiers and snowboarders.

DENVER — The Ruby Hill Rail Yard is officially open for the 2022 season, according to the Denver Parks and Recreation.

The urban terrain park is operated by Denver Parks and Recreation and Winter Park Resort.

Each winter, the terrain park opens with various features for skiers and snowboarders to ride for free. This season the park will feature 10 rails and boxes of different configurations and skill levels.

> Video above is from a Feb. 2020 story about the Ruby Hill Rail Yard.

Ruby Hill Park is located off South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue. The rail yard is daily during regular park hours from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The park is lit every day from dusk until 9 p.m.

The Ruby Hill Rail Yard started in 2007 as a joint effort between Denver Parks and Recreation and Winter Park Resort. Winter Park Resort provides the rails, terrain park design and staff while Denver Parks and Recreation provides the location and management.

