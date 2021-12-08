RuPaul's Drag Race World Tour coming to Colorado

RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour returns with an all-new production for 2022.

DENVER — RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour will return with an all-new production next year.

Asia O’Hara, Gottmik, Jaida Essence Hall, Plastique Tiara, Rosé, Vanessa Vanjie and Yvie Oddly are set to join the tour, along with finalists from the upcoming 14th season of "RuPaul’s Drag Race."

"Werq the World Tour" will stop at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Tickets for the all-ages show will be released to the general public on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets start at $58.

A ticket presale runs from Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. with the code TIMETURNER.

She's the Southern Belle from ATL, it's @Angeriavm! 🍑



Snatch up Angeria's full Meet The Queens before #DragRace Season 14 premieres FRIDAY JAN 7 at 8/7c on @VH1! 💓 pic.twitter.com/mC4l5ZjGQI — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 6, 2021

