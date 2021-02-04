Ryan Spilborghs joins 104.3 The Fan as Rockies analyst

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Ryan Spilborghs is joining KKFN-FM Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan as its Colorado Rockies analyst, announced station owner Bonneville Denver.
The Denver sports talk station said Spilborghs will provide "exclusive insight and analysis on the team throughout the baseball season."
“Spilly is a tremendous addition to help bolster our on-air Rockies content,” said Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan Program Director Raj Sharan. “Fan listeners will love listening to his outgoing personality blended with experiences both playing and broadcasting with the Rockies.”
> Video above: Rockies Opening Day against the Dodgers.
A member of AT&T SportsNet’s Rockies broadcast team, Spilborghs also co-hosts programs for MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.
Spilborghs spent six seasons as an outfielder for the Rockies, including as a part of their 2007 National League championship team.
