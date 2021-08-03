Try food from more than 40 Denver restaurants at the 13th annual Sabor festival

DENVER — The 13th Annual Sabor festival is coming up Friday, Aug. 6 at Denver Botanic Gardens.
Attendees can wander the gardens, sip adult beverages, taste food from over 40 restaurants in Denver and enjoy live Latin music.
Sabor provides resources for small businesses and leadership development for business professionals in the Hispanic community.
The Colorado Hispanic Chamber of Commerce throws this event each year to promote inclusion and insight of the diverse Hispanic market in Colorado.
The event gives guests the chance to experience the flavors of the Americas including Brazil, Argentina, Peru, El Salvador, Honduras, Spain, the United States and many regions of Mexico.
Pricing for single tickets: General Admission: $150 / VIP: $300
When: Friday, August 06, 2021, 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver
A variety of packages and tickets are available for purchase at this link.
