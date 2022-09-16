Longtime Denver sports radio host announces retirement

Sandy Clough has been on Colorado sports radio airwaves for more than 40 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A voice of Colorado sports radio since 1979 is leaving the microphone.

Sandy Clough is retiring from full-time hosting duties at KKFN-FM 104.3 The Fan after 25 years, Bonneville Denver announced Friday.

"I've had a tremendous experience over the past 25 years sharing my opinions and interacting with our wonderful listeners at The Fan," Clough said.

> Above video: Sandy Clough remembers the late Irv Brown.

Clough has served a variety of roles in 25 years at 104.3 The Fan including working in every daypart and hosting postgame shows.

"Being able to share in the joy of Denver’s wins while consoling the city's heartbreak of losses was a privilege and responsibility I was honored to have," said Clough. "I'm very grateful and appreciative for all of the amazing colleagues I’ve had the opportunity to call teammates, and most of all I’m extremely thankful to The Fan audience who took the time to listen in and interact during our shows."

Clough came to Denver in 1979 as a host on KOA-AM’s Broncos Radio Network. He later hosted for KYBG-AM from 1990 through 1996 and joined The Fan in 1997.

"Sandy Clough has had an incredible broadcasting career, leaving behind a standard of excellence on The Fan that will carry on for years to come," said Bonneville Denver SVP/Market Manager Katie Reid. "We are all incredibly thankful to Sandy for all of his contributions and his unwavering commitment to quality programming on The Fan over the past 25 years."

"Like so many other Denver sports fans, I spent hours glued to The Fan listening to Sandy Clough entertain and educate," said The Fan Program Director Raj Sharan. "It was thrilling to have the opportunity to produce Sandy as there’s never been a more prepared host. Sandy’s passion came through the speakers in captivating fashion, and his legacy will be forever engrained into The Fan, carrying on for generations to come."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.