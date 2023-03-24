Longtime Denver sports radio host unretires

Sandy Clough has been on Colorado sports radio airwaves for more than 40 years.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A voice of Colorado sports radio since 1979 is back behind the microphone.

Sandy Clough has returned to the sports talk radio airwaves after a six-month retirement.

Clough will host a new two-hour weekday afternoon talk show in Denver on Mile High Sports 98.1 FM.

Clough will be joined by Shawn Drotar on the new show "Sandy & Shawn" on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“This is like a gift from the sports talk gods,” Mile High Sports CEO Nate Lundy said. “When the opportunity to work with two talented, intelligent talk show hosts falls in your lap you jump at the chance.”

In September, Clough retired from hosting duties at KKFN-FM 104.3 The Fan after 25 years. Drotar also left KKFN 104.3 The Fan last fall.

Clough came to Denver in 1979 as a host on KOA-AM’s Broncos Radio Network. He later hosted for KYBG-AM from 1990 through 1996 and joined The Fan in 1997.

