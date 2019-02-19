DENVER — Santigold, the genre-bending songstress, is coming to the Fillmore Auditorium April 30 to open her "10 Years Golder" Tour. The tour is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her first album, "Santogold."

She will perform her debut album in its entirety and, of course, also do songs from throughout her career including her (plug warning) latest work, "I Don't Want: The Gold Fire Sessions (Downtown)."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Fillmore box office, online at this link or at 1-800-745-3000. The show is ages 16 and up. No word on cost yet, but doors are at 7 and the show is at 8 p.m.

Because Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour, if you have a Citi card, you can purchase presale tickets Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. until Feb. 21 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi's Private Pass program. For more information, head to this link.

