'Saved by the Bell' stars plan Colorado reunion

Colorado's largest pop culture celebration is having a Bayside High School reunion.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Bayside High School classmates are skipping school and coming to Colorado.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez — also known as Zack Morris and A.C. Slater to fans of the 1990s sitcom "Saved by the Bell" — are the latest additions to the celebrity lineup at Fan Expo Denver this summer.

Fan Expo Denver runs from Friday, June 30, to Sunday, July 2, at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.

"After an incredible event in 2022, we are very excited to kick-off 2023’s Fan Expo Denver with such a strong lineup of popular celebrities," said Andrew Moyes, vice president of Fan Expo HQ. "Our Denver fans have proven to be huge supporters of pop culture conventions, and we can’t wait to bring the Fan Expo experience to everyone for the third year."

Tickets for Fan Expo Denver are on sale now.

Fan Expo Denver celebrity lineup

Christina Ricci, "The Addams Family"

Vincent D'Onofrio, "Daredevil"

Charlie Cox, "Daredevil"

Bonnie Wright, "Harry Potter"

Hayden Christensen, "Star Wars"

Vivien Lyra Blair, "Obi-Wan Kenobi"

Emily Swallow, "The Mandalorian"

Katie Sackhoff, "The Mandalorian"

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"

Emily Bett Rickards, "Arrow"

Stephen Amell, "Arrow"

Steve Burns, "Blue's Clues"

Joseph Quinn, "Stranger Things"

Grace Van Dien, "Stranger Things"

Jon Bernthal, "Walking Dead"

Gabriel Luna, "The Last of Us"

Neve Campbell, "Scream"

Skeet Ulrich, "Scream"

Matthew Lillard, "Scream"

Jamie Kennedy, "Scream"

Chevy Chase, "Vacation"

James McAvoy, "X-Men: First Class"

Sam Raimi, "Spider-Man"

Danny Trejo, "Machete"

Gates McFadden, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Brent Spiner, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Jonathan Frakes, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Michael Dorn, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"

Leslie David Baker, "The Office"

Brian Baumgartner, "The Office"

Kate Flannery, "The Office"

Mario Lopez, "Saved by the Bell"

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, "Saved by the Bell"

We're celebrating #ThrowbackThursday because your fave Bayside High School classmates are coming to Colorado. Meet Zack Morris and A.C. Slater from Saved by the Bell at FAN EXPO Denver. Get your tickets NOW. https://t.co/muj6z5Zc5o pic.twitter.com/wheWqRP9Xg — FAN EXPO Denver (@fanexpodenver) March 30, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.