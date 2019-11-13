DENVER — A live touring Scooby-Doo stage spectacular is set to visit three Colorado cities next year.

"Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold" will stop at Denver's Paramount Theatre on Thursday, May 21, Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak Center on Saturday, May 23, and Fort Collins' Lincoln Center on Sunday, May 24.

The family-friendly show features Scooby-Doo and his "meddling, mystery-solving friends" on a new adventure to solve a brand-new mystery brought to life with cutting-edge technology, original music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive video, aerial arts, acrobatics, and video mapping.

The tour's Scooby-Doo is 6-foot, 4-inch "animatronic and puppeteer-operated Great Dane created by 12 designers over 1,600 hours.

Tickets for Scooby's tour go on sale Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at ScoobyLiveTour.com. Ticket prices range from $40 to $70.

The Mystery Inc. gang will also return to the big screen next year in "Scoob!"

The trailer, released Monday by Warner Brothers, shows shows Scooby and Shaggy's origin story, revealing that Shaggy rescued Scooby as a stray.

"Scoob!" will hit theaters on May 15, 2020. The cast includes Zac Efron as Fred, Will Forte as Shaggy and Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne and Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo.

The "Scooby-Doo" franchise has been around sine 1969, starting with the classic "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" series. Since then, there have been numerous reboots and spin-offs, as well as animated and live action films.

Watch the new trailer for "Scoob!" here:

