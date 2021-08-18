'Hottest comic in America' to headline Red Rocks show

The New York Times' "hottest comic in America" is hitting the road for a summer tour.

MORRISON, Colo. — The New York Times' "hottest comic in America" has announced his return to Colorado later this summer.

Sebastian Maniscalco will perform at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Tickets for the all-ages Red Rocks show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4 at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $50 to $250.

After more than a year off the roads, Maniscalco's new "Nobody Does This Tour" launches in Nashville at the historic Ryman Auditorium on June 12. The tour includes stops in New Orleans, Phoenix, Columbus, Ohio, and more.

Maniscalco’s tour itinerary also includes a number of rescheduled shows from 2020 that were moved due to the pandemic.

“I’ve been unable to share my comedy for over a year,” Maniscalco told Billboard. “I’m busting at the seams to get back out on the road and share my observations about life and family on this brand-new tour!”

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue increased capacity to 6,300 on Saturday, May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

NEW SHOWS ADDED - pre-sale starts at 10am local. Use code NOBODY.



Hampton Beach, NH

Santa Barbara, CA

Hollywood, FL

Cincinnati, OH



Can’t wait to see you all soon...https://t.co/HS2MktufpG pic.twitter.com/xCMLi8gC2h — Sebastian Maniscalco (@SebastianComedy) May 19, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.