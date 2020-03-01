SEDALIA, Colorado — During the weekend, there might be more bikers in Sedalia than actual residents.

This census-designated place (meaning it’s not a real city or town) is only about eight miles from the bustling developments of Castle Rock and 24 miles from downtown Denver.

With that being said, it’s a whole different world.

It’s at the crossroads of Santa Fe Drive headed toward Denver – and CO 67 and CO 105, which head to places like Palmer Lake and Larkspur, respectively. Unlike Castle Rock, with its more than 67,000 full-time residents, Sedalia’s population lingers closer to 200.

And unlike Denver, Sedalia’s only 1.4-square-miles. But in that relatively small land area are multiple restaurants, including one that’s often touted as having one of the top burgers in the state.

A unique connection to … Missouri?!

According to some accounts, Sedalia, Colorado is named after Sedalia, Missouri. One account says that’s due to the original postmaster’s fondness for the community.

It was first established in 1859 by a gentleman named John H. Craig, who built a homestead near the East and West Plum Creek junctions. As the railroad made its way to the area (it’s still there), what’s now Sedalia was known as “Plum” for what should be obvious reasons.

Denver and Rio Grande Western Steam locomotives 3613 (2-8-8-2) and 3606 (2-8-8-2) lead a freight train stopped in Sedalia (Douglas County), Colorado.

Courtesy Denver Public Library

A post office came to town in 1859, and the postmaster – a Missouri man named John H. Craig – called it Sedalia. That’s the name that stuck.

According to a lengthy history on the Sedalia Elementary website, the town became a bustling trading center in 1900 – and during the prohibition, it came to attract bootleggers.

Seven homes and three public buildings were damaged or destroyed by a flood in 1965.

Today, Sedalia is a collection of local businesses and antique shops – many of which cater to the countless folks who travel through the town.

A place to stop and explore

It might not look like it, but Bud's Bar is home to one of the best burgers in the state.

Allison Sylte, KUSA

Sedalia’s main drag is home to numerous restaurants, including Bud’s Bar, which often makes the list of the best burger places in Colorado.

If you visit Bud’s, don’t demand fries. You will be getting chips. That’s that. But the burger itself is an amazing pile of meat and cheese that brings in folks from miles around.

Beyond Bud’s, there’s Gabriel’s Restaurant and Bar, which serves Italian food in a Victorian-era mansion in what’s essentially “downtown” Sedalia.

Just down the street is the Sedalia Bakery, and on the far end of the community, you’ll find B-Man’s BBQ.

Up Daniel’s Park Road (it technically has a Sedalia address), you’ll find Cherokee Castle – which touts itself as a “rare example of a 15th-century castle.” This unique piece of history houses art, antiques and rare books – and also hosts a bunch of events, including weddings and high tea.

Cherokee Castle in Sedalia, Colorado.

Amanda Kesting, KUSA

Living in Sedalia

Unlike Castle Rock, you won’t find any huge developments with brand new homes here.

At least according to Trulia.com, it’s not necessarily cheap to live here, either. Many of the places on the market are big ranches – some topping more than $1 million.

Lots are available in the Bear’s Den subdivision from around $350,000.

