COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs and the Little Nell Hotel in Aspen were the only Colorado hotels to be given five stars on a new list of the world's top hotels.

The Forbes Travel Guide also awarded five stars to the Broadmoor's Penrose Restaurant and another five stars for its spa.

Also receiving five stars was the Little Nell's Element 47 restaurant.

Check out the full list at the Denver Business Journal.