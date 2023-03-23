Colorado waterfall with 224-step staircase celebrates big milestone

“The Grandest Mile of Scenery in Colorado” is celebrating 140 years as a tourist destination.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — “The Grandest Mile of Scenery in Colorado” is celebrating a major milestone in 2023.

The Broadmoor Seven Falls opens for its 140th anniversary season on Saturday.

The Colorado Springs waterfall will be open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with more dates and times to be added throughout the spring and summer.

With a series of seven cascading waterfalls and a total height of 181 feet, visitors can view Seven Falls from the top of a 224-step staircase or from the Eagle’s Nest viewing platform accessible by elevator. The falls are also illuminated at night.

Seven Falls' 1858 restaurant will reopen for the season on Friday, April 7. Situated on the banks of Seven Falls, the restaurant will serve lunch and dinner on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as lunch on Sundays and Mondays.

Located less than one mile from The Broadmoor resort, Seven Falls tickets are $18 for adults; $12 for children; and $15.25 for military and seniors.

Beginning April 2, season passes will be available at $110 for adults, $70 for children and $90 for military and seniors.

