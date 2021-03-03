Broadmoor’s Seven Falls prepares for reopening

One of Colorado’s most captivating natural wonders will welcome visitors once again.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of Colorado's most-visited tourist destinations is preparing to reopen next month.

The Broadmoor’s Seven Falls will reopen on Friday, April 2, to welcome visitors on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beginning Memorial Day weekend, the Colorado Springs waterfall will be open Thursdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until after Labor Day weekend.

The Broadmoor said masks will be required on the shuttles to the falls and inside the shops and indoor facilities. Restaurant 1858 at Seven Falls will remain closed, but will be available for private parties and buyouts.

Seven Falls has been closed since November 2020.

Located less than one mile from The Broadmoor, Seven Falls tickets are $16.50 for adults; $10.50 for children; and $13.75 for military and seniors.

The Broadmoor’s Soaring Adventures at Seven Falls continued operations throughout the winter and will remain open to guests year-round.

